Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3,948.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

