Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 298.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

