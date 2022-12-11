Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

