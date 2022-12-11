Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 913.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.53 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

