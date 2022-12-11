Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 32,580 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

