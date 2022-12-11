Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

