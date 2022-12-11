Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.69.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.