Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,444,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 433,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 187,063 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

