Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

