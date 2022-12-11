Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

