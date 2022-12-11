Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 478.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.