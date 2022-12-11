Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1,711.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.