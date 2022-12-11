Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 225.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $235.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 433,211 shares of company stock worth $68,405,926. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

