Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $7.07 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.