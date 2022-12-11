Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

KBR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

