Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Ahren Acquisition worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000.
Ahren Acquisition Price Performance
AHRN stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.19.
Ahren Acquisition Profile
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
