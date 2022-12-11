Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,064 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

