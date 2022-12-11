Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

YUM opened at $127.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

