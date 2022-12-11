Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 194,063 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 711.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 377.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 427,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 412,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

