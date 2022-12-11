Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 227,185 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,185 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

PK opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

