Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,346 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after buying an additional 1,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.