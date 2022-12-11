Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 302.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 343,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 220,579 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,453,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,557 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

