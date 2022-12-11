Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
monday.com Stock Performance
MNDY stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $324.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
