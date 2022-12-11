Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $324.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

