Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 66,610 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,610 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 583,862 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,717,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,491,000.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONYX opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.