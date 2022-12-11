Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $6.88 Million Position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

