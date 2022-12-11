Cunning Capital Partners LP Sells 19,350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cunning Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 101.1% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 164,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.2% during the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 141,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

