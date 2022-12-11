CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,621,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.47. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

