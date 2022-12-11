D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

