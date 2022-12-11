Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

