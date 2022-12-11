Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 303.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $7,316,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 384,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.41 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.