Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $52,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,771,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $22,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

