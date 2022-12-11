Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1,603.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $30,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $7,509,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 168,727 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,337,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Insider Activity

Elastic Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

