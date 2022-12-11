Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.25 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

