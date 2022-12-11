EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Stock Performance
Shares of ENS stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.
EnerSys Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
