ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

