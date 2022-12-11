Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

