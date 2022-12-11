Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $48,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

