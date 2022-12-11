Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases 12,608 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,994.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

