Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,442 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 311.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,067,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

