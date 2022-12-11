Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,145,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $602,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

