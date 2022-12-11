Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,910,705 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $236.15.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

