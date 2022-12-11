Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,290 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

EXTR stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

