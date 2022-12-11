FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $449.74 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.58.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.