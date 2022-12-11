Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1,385.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,320.55.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.09%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

