FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,910,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $611,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FLT opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

