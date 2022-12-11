Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Holdings Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 99.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.05 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

