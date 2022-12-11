GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

GMS Stock Down 2.3 %

GMS opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at GMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GMS by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GMS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in GMS by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

