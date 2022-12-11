GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

GMS stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

