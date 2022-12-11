Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Shares of LOPE opened at $102.04 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

