HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1,464.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $62.52 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

